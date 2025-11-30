Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PIL in Delhi HC seeks urgent action to tackle hazardous air pollution

PIL in Delhi HC seeks urgent action to tackle hazardous air pollution

The increased pollution has resulted in persistent and serious health issues among residents, including children, senior citizens and persons with pre-existing ailments, it said

Air pollution, Delhi

The petition has been filed by Greater Kailash-II Welfare Association, which has urged the court to order urgent, effective and scientific measures, both immediate and long-term, to control the city air pollution. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

A PIL filed in the Delhi High Court has sought urgent steps to control hazardous air pollution levels in the national capital.

The plea said over the past several years, the ambient air quality in Delhi has deteriorated drastically, with AQI frequently entering the 'very poor', 'severe' and 'hazardous' categories, especially during winter.

The increased pollution has resulted in persistent and serious health issues among residents, including children, senior citizens and persons with pre-existing ailments, it said.

The petition has been filed by Greater Kailash-II Welfare Association, which has urged the court to order urgent, effective and scientific measures, both immediate and long-term, to control the city air pollution.

 

The plea said the authorities, which remained "virtually inactive" as the air quality steadily deteriorated, chose to issue "Stage III - steps to be taken" only after the AQI had crossed its critical level.

The government confined itself to merely prescribing measures on paper without ensuring their actual implementation, it alleged.

"Such belated and cosmetic action, without any real or substantial on-ground measures till date, has resulted only in further delay, recklessly endangering the lives and health of the people and demonstrating a complete disregard for the seriousness of the present public health emergency," the plea said.

It said that the experts issued a "red alert" on November 21 warning that the air in Delhi had become "life-threatening", yet no commensurate, concrete or effective action was taken by the authorities.

The plea said several representations made to the authorities have been in vain.

The petition has arrayed Delhi government, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Central Pollution Control Committee, Commission for Air Quality Management, Municipal Corporation Of Delhi and Delhi Police as respondent parties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

