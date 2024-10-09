Mumbai Metro-3 launch: Stations, timings & fares of city's underground line

The highly anticipated Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey section of Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, officially opened to the public on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Aqua Line on Saturday, personally taking a ride from Santacruz station and back. During the ride, he interacted with students, beneficiaries of Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana, and labourers who helped build the city's first underground Metro line. Additionally, he launched the MetroConnect3 app, designed to enhance the travel experience for commuters with a range of user-friendly features.

Mumbai Metro-3: Stretch details and safety clearance

This newly operational 12.69-kilometre stretch between Aarey Colony and BKC is part of the larger 33.5-kilometre Colaba-Seepz-Aarey Metro Line 3. Earlier this week, the project received final approval from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), ensuring the line meets all safety standards.

Key stations on the BKC-Aarey route

The new section of Metro Line 3 includes 10 stations that provide connectivity to key locations in Mumbai:

BKC

Bandra Colony

Santacruz

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1

Sahar Road

CSMIA T2

Marol Naka

Andheri

SEEPZ

Aarey Colony JVLR (the only station at grade level)

Mumbai Metro-3: Timings and frequency

Metro services on the Aqua Line will start at 11 am on Monday, October 7, with trains running from both Aarey JVLR station and BKC. The last train for the day will depart at 8:30 pm. From Tuesday, October 8, regular service will be operational, running from 6:30 am to 10:30 pm, Monday through Saturday, and from 8:30 am to 10:30 pm on Sundays.

During rush hours: Trains every 6.5 minutes

Trains every 6.5 minutes At non-peak hours: Trains every 15-20 minutes

Trains every 15-20 minutes Daily trips: 96 round trips between Aarey and BKC are planned

96 round trips between Aarey and BKC are planned Crew: 48 pilots, including 10 women, will operate the trains

48 pilots, including 10 women, will operate the trains Estimated ridership: 400,000 passengers daily



Mumbai Metro-3: Fares for commuters

Minimum fare: Rs 10

Rs 10 Maximum fare: Rs 50

How to purchase tickets for Mumbai Metro-3?

Tickets for the Aqua Line can be easily purchased through the dedicated MetroConnect3 app or at physical counters at each station, offering flexibility to commuters.

Mumbai Metro-3: Impact on traffic and environment

With the opening of the first phase, it is expected that the Aqua Line will reduce the number of vehicular trips in Mumbai by approximately 650,000 per day. This will ease traffic congestion on the BKC-Aarey route by about 35 per cent. Moreover, the line is projected to save 354,000 litres of fuel daily, significantly reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

Enhanced connectivity

A major benefit of the Aqua Line is its connectivity. The BKC-Aarey stretch will serve both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and connect with the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka station.

When the entire Colaba-Seepz-Aarey Metro Line 3 becomes fully operational, it is expected to serve 1.3 million passengers daily, with trains running every three to four minutes. Each eight-coach train will accommodate around 2,500 passengers, providing a substantial boost to Mumbai’s public transportation capacity.

Metro Line 3 is designed to operate at a maximum speed of 85 kilometres per hour, with an average running speed of around 35 kilometres per hour, ensuring fast and efficient travel across the city.