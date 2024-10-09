'Garam Garam Jalebi:' X users troll Congress after BJP's victory in Haryana

In a surprising turn, the BJP returned to power for the third consecutive term in Haryana, where all the exit polls failed to predict their win.

When it was certain that the BJP would form the government, the internet was flooded with memes related to 'Jalebi'. The term' Jalebi' is trending on different social media platforms.

Well, this comes from a rally of Rahul Gandhi , where he praised the jalebis sold in northern states and advocated selling them across the country. He also criticised the negative impact of demonetisation and GST on traders like Mathu Ram. Gandhi said, "If his (Mathu Ram’s) jalebi is sold in other states and exported, then 20,000-50,000 more people could work in his factory one day."

Earlier, the exit polls showed that Congress is returning to power in Haryana and early trends on the result day also showed the grand old party leading on the majority of seats. Hence, Jalebi starts trending on X.

Congress worker Jagdish Sharma said, "This is Haryana's famous jalebi. We have brought laddus as well as jalebi. People of Haryana like jalebi a lot and if it has the taste of victory then it will be even better. I believe everyone wants to eat jalebi, Rahul Gandhi's jalebi, jalebi of love, jalebi of affection, jalebi of victory in Haryana. Today the whole of Haryana is standing with Rahul Gandhi."

However, after two hours of initial trends, the numbers turned around and in the end, BJP won 48 seats in the state out of 90, while Congress got only 37. This twist became the talk of the town and hence social media was flooded with memes and posts.

Social media reacts

When it was clear that BJP was returning to power, several X users including ministers took a dig at the Congress leader’s earlier comment by sharing pictures of themselves eating jalebis.

Ashok Singhal, Assam Minister, shared a photo eating sweets with a caption that reads, “Mitron, Kha lo jalebi... Aaj Party hogi heavy” (Friends, eat jalebi… today the party will be big).

Another Twitter user remarked, “Haryana elections turned out to be more twisted than jalebi itself. By the way, whoever makes the jalebi, only Modi ji will eat it in the end.”

One of the users wrote, "Jalebi Sales Skyrocket in Bharat after Haryana Election Results."

“Garam garam Jalebi kisko chahiye ? Made by neighbourhood farsan wala … not factory ,” another user trolled.

The ‘Jalebi revolution’ on social media demonstrated how the internet can help shape political narratives. The sweet treat now symbolises Congress’ fleeting confidence, giving the BJP a fresh and light-hearted weapon to wield against its rivals.