Mumbai Police to file case against MLA Gaikwad over canteen assault video

Mumbai Police have initiated steps to register a case against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad after a video showing him allegedly assaulting a canteen worker at the Maharashtra legislature went viral online.

According to news agency ANI, the Marine Drive police took suo motu cognisance of the incident after the video clip began circulating on social media. The assault reportedly took place on Tuesday (July 8) night at the Akashvani MLAs’ canteen in Mumbai.

In the video, Gaikwad is seen slapping and punching a canteen staff member for being dissatisfied with the food served. He is also seen making others smell a packet of dal, including the canteen contractor, whom he later strikes.

The video triggered widespread outrage from both ruling and opposition parties. In response to the incident and following an inspection, the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) suspended the licence of the canteen contractor. Officials said they found multiple violations of food safety norms at the facility. ALSO READ: My action spurred long-awaited response from govt on food safety: Gaikwad In response to the incident and following an inspection, the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) suspended the licence of the canteen contractor. Officials said they found multiple violations of food safety norms at the facility. ‘Unacceptable’, says CM Fadnavis Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly criticised Gaikwad’s behaviour in the State Legislative Council on Wednesday. “Such behaviour is unacceptable and not honourable for anyone,” Fadnavis said, adding that Gaikwad’s actions had damaged the image of elected representatives and stressed the need for accountability among public officials.

‘Suspend him’: Aaditya Thackeray demands action Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also condemned the incident and demanded strict action. “He came out wearing a vest and a towel. First of all, he should be suspended as it is an obscene scene. Secondly, you are an MLA; you can raise this issue in the House. Your thief party is in power. So if they are not listening to you, what do people expect from you?” Thackeray told journalists. Uddhav Thackeray calls it a ‘conspiracy’ Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the incident was part of a larger conspiracy to damage CM Fadnavis’s image amid rising tensions in the state.