Home / India News / Mumbai rain update: Yellow alert issued for city; will respite come soon?

Mumbai rain update: Yellow alert issued for city; will respite come soon?

IMD forecasts moderate to heavy showers across Mumbai; over 4,600 evacuated in Maharashtra as NDRF, SDRF step up relief efforts

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Hindamata area, in Mumbai | (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 8:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Thursday, offering some respite after days of intense downpours that left the city waterlogged and disrupted road, rail, and air traffic. The warning comes after the city remained under more severe red and orange alerts earlier this week.

Mumbai weather forecast for today

The IMD predicts light to moderate rain is very likely across most districts of Konkan. Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to see a generally cloudy sky and moderate to heavy showers at isolated places. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 28 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. 
 
Moderate rain is forecast in many parts of South Madhya Maharashtra, and at a few places in North Madhya Maharashtra, while Marathwada may experience light showers. A yellow alert has also been issued for Pune, Thane, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Satara, Jalna, and Nagpur, while no warnings are in place for Buldhana, Akola, and Gondia.

Will Mumbai get a break from the rain soon?

The IMD noted that while rainfall is expected to persist, weather conditions are likely to improve gradually from August 22. Moderate rain may continue till August 26 under overcast skies. 

Six straight days of disruption

For the sixth day in a row, on August 20, Maharashtra was lashed by heavy rain, leaving Mumbai among the hardest hit. Waterlogging paralysed several parts of the city, forcing cancellations of suburban train services. Airlines, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, also cautioned passengers about possible flight delays and disruptions. 

Evacuations and relief measures

The continuous rain spell has forced the evacuation of more than 4,600 people from nine districts, including Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Sangli and Nanded.
 
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai had seen some relief after torrential rains brought the city to a standstill earlier this week. He added that NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed across affected areas to strengthen disaster management efforts. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Heavy rainfall lashes north, west India; IMD forecasts light rain in Delhi

Parliament to hold debate on space programme on Monsoon Session's last day

Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik discharged, thanks ministers, people for wishes

Joint committee to be constituted for making Yamuna clean, says Haryana CM

India will respond decisively whenever terrorism threatens citizens: Govt

Topics :MumbaiMumbai rainsweather forecastIndian monsoonBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story