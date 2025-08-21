Mumbai rain update: Yellow alert issued for city; will respite come soon?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Thursday, offering some respite after days of intense downpours that left the city waterlogged and disrupted road, rail, and air traffic. The warning comes after the city remained under more severe red and orange alerts earlier this week.

Mumbai weather forecast for today

The IMD predicts light to moderate rain is very likely across most districts of Konkan. Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to see a generally cloudy sky and moderate to heavy showers at isolated places. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 28 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Moderate rain is forecast in many parts of South Madhya Maharashtra, and at a few places in North Madhya Maharashtra, while Marathwada may experience light showers. A yellow alert has also been issued for Pune, Thane, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Satara, Jalna, and Nagpur, while no warnings are in place for Buldhana, Akola, and Gondia. Will Mumbai get a break from the rain soon? The IMD noted that while rainfall is expected to persist, weather conditions are likely to improve gradually from August 22. Moderate rain may continue till August 26 under overcast skies. Six straight days of disruption For the sixth day in a row, on August 20, Maharashtra was lashed by heavy rain, leaving Mumbai among the hardest hit. Waterlogging paralysed several parts of the city, forcing cancellations of suburban train services. Airlines, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, also cautioned passengers about possible flight delays and disruptions.