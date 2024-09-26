Mumbai rains: 4 dead due to rain-related incidents; schools, colleges shut

Four people died due to heavy rains in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, which caused severe flooding, traffic jams, disruptions to Central Railway services, and flight diversions.

Over a five-hour period starting at 5 pm on Wednesday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region received over 200 mm of rainfall, leaving commuters stranded on roads and at railway stations.

A 45-year-old woman drowned in a nullah in Andheri East, while two workers at a stone quarry in Kalyan were killed by lightning. Another woman drowned near Zenith waterfall. Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad on Wednesday evening, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until Thursday morning. An orange alert was issued for the remainder of the day.

By 8:30 pm on Wednesday, the Colaba observatory recorded 70.4 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz recorded 94.9 mm. Some suburbs, such as Mankhurd (276 mm), Ghatkopar (259 mm), and Powai (234 mm), were particularly affected.

Mumbai rainfalls: Schools, colleges shut

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad will remain closed on Thursday due to heavy rainfall and weather warnings. The Mumbai Police advised residents to stay indoors and avoid venturing out unless essential.

IMD monsoon: Train services, flights affected

Train services on the Main and Harbour lines of Central Railway were heavily impacted. While the Western Railway remained operational, services on the slow track of the main line were halted beyond Vidyavihar due to significant flooding starting at 8:10 pm on Wednesday.

Trains on the Thane-bound line resumed an hour later with speed restrictions, and the CSMT-bound line was operational again by 9:40 pm. Harbour line services were stopped from 9:40 pm, with trains running only between CSMT-Kurla and Vashi-Panvel.

Meanwhile, 14 flights were diverted at Mumbai airport, and seven others had to abort landings, circling back for another attempt amid heavy rains and lightning.

