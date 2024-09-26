RG Kar case: Ex-principal, Tala Police officer sent to Presidency Jail

Former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh and arrested officer-in-charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal were brought to the Presidency Jail from Sealdah Court on Wednesday.

Both Ghosh and Mondal were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Meanwhile, On Wednesday, Junior doctors also gathered to pay tribute to the rape and murder victim.

Earlier this week, West Bengal Medical Council had cancelled the medical practitioner registration of the principal.

During the investigation, ED reached the residence of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, at Chinar Park in Kolkata to carry out a search operation.ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe money laundering charges against Sandip Ghosh in the financial irregularities case.