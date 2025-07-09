IMD issues 'yellow alert' for Mumbai, thunderstorms, moderate rain likely

The alert indicates the likelihood of moderate rainfall, enough to trigger localised flooding and hamper outdoor activity, though not classified as severe. The rain, however, is expected to offer some respite from the heat, with maximum temperatures likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures settling near 27 degrees.

Low-lying areas hit hard; schools closed

Residents, particularly in low-lying areas, are reportedly struggling to cope as waterlogging continues to disrupt daily life. Localities such as Hindmata, Milan Subway, and Gandhi Market remain heavily inundated, making commuting and routine activities difficult.

ALSO READ: IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi as heavy rain batters north India Amid a forecast of heavy rainfall, Nagpur District Collector has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Wednesday. The decision follows two days of intense rain that have caused flooding in low-lying areas across the district.

Mumbai clocks 57% of annual rainfall quota

According to a report by Indian Express, Mumbai’s island city has already received over half of its annual rainfall quota, with the Colaba observatory recording 1,187 mm of rain since May, 57 per cent of its yearly average of 2,095 mm. Meanwhile, the Santacruz station has logged 1,028 mm so far, amounting to 44 per cent of its annual rainfall norm.