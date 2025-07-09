Home / India News / IMD issues 'yellow alert' for Mumbai, thunderstorms, moderate rain likely

IMD issues 'yellow alert' for Mumbai, thunderstorms, moderate rain likely

Incessant rain disrupts life in Mumbai; low-lying areas in the financial capital flooded, IMD issues 'yellow alert' as city already logs over half its annual rain

Mumbai Rains
Residents, particularly in low-lying areas, are reportedly struggling to cope as waterlogging continues to disrupt daily life.
Vrinda Goel
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Incessant rainfall over the past few days has thrown life out of gear in Mumbai, with severe waterlogging choking major roads and causing widespread traffic disruptions. More showers accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning are expected, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘yellow alert’ for July 9.
 
The alert indicates the likelihood of moderate rainfall, enough to trigger localised flooding and hamper outdoor activity, though not classified as severe. The rain, however, is expected to offer some respite from the heat, with maximum temperatures likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures settling near 27 degrees.
 

Low-lying areas hit hard; schools closed 

Residents, particularly in low-lying areas, are reportedly struggling to cope as waterlogging continues to disrupt daily life. Localities such as Hindmata, Milan Subway, and Gandhi Market remain heavily inundated, making commuting and routine activities difficult.
 
Amid a forecast of heavy rainfall, Nagpur District Collector has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Wednesday. The decision follows two days of intense rain that have caused flooding in low-lying areas across the district. 
 

Mumbai clocks 57% of annual rainfall quota 

According to a report by Indian Express, Mumbai’s island city has already received over half of its annual rainfall quota, with the Colaba observatory recording 1,187 mm of rain since May, 57 per cent of its yearly average of 2,095 mm. Meanwhile, the Santacruz station has logged 1,028 mm so far, amounting to 44 per cent of its annual rainfall norm.
 
This above-average rainfall has been driven by intense pre-monsoon showers in May and an unusually early arrival of the southwest monsoon in the city this year. With three months of the rainy season still remaining, Mumbai is already well ahead of its typical monsoon progress. 
 

Lake levels rise with steady rain 

The water stock in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai has reached over 70 per cent of the season’s requirement, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday.
 
Recent rainfall has significantly boosted water levels across the reservoirs, with Middle Vaitarna showing the highest rise, followed by Modak Sagar. Among the lakes, Bhatsa currently holds the largest volume, while Vihar and Tulsi remain comparatively low.
 

Weekly weather forecast for Mumbai 

The IMD has not issued any weather warnings for the week, although a ‘yellow alert’ remains active for July 9. Moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected to continue through the week. No heatwave conditions are forecast for the days ahead. 
   

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

