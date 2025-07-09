Home / India News / Sanitation workers protest in Tamil Nadu, demand better facilities and pay

Sanitation workers protest in Tamil Nadu, demand better facilities and pay

The workers alleged that they were provided neither gloves nor face masks, essential tools for their safety, and claimed that their pay was insufficient

sanitation workers protest tamil nadu
Through 'Bharat Bandh', the unions are demanding the recruitment of sanctioned posts, an increase in working days and wages of MNREGA. (Photo X @ANI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sanitation workers from the Thoothukudi Corporation staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding better working conditions, the provision of essential equipment, and adequate payment for their services.

The workers alleged that they were provided neither gloves nor face masks, essential tools for their safety, and claimed that their pay was insufficient. 

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: 2 students dead, 3 injured as school bus collides with train 

The protesters further demanded the implementation of the minimum wage, as promised by the Thoothukudi District Administration Chairman in 2024.

Police were deployed at the scene to ensure law and order as a large number of protesters gathered outside the Thoothukudi Corporation office, chanting slogans against the civic body for failing to meet their demands.

Meanwhile, the protest in Thoothukudi comes amid a wider backdrop of labour unrest across the country. Left parties' trade unions have staged a 'Bharat Bandh', alleging that the central government's economic reforms are undermining workers' rights. Ten central trade unions have called for a bandh. 

Under the 'Bandh', sectors such as state-run public transport, government offices, public sector units, banking and insurance services, postal operations, coal mining and industrial production are likely to be affected.

The participating organisations include Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and the United Trade Union Congress (UTUC). 

In a joint statement, the union forum criticised the government for not convening the annual labour conference for the past decade. They also resisted the implementation of the four labour codes passed in the parliament, alleging that the government aimed to weaken collective bargaining, crippling union activities and benefiting employers in the name of 'ease of doing business'.

Through 'Bharat Bandh', the unions are demanding the recruitment of sanctioned posts, an increase in working days and wages of MNREGA.

"We are demanding that the government solve the problem of unemployment, recruit for sanctioned posts, create more jobs, increase the working days and wages of MNREGA and implement a similar law for urban areas. But instead, the government is engaged in imposing the ELI scheme, which benefits only the employers," the joint statement read.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharat Bandh LIVE news updates: Railway tracks blocked in Bihar, Odisha

Bridge collapses in Gujarat's Vadodara, 4 vehicles fall into river

India looking at importing uranium from Namibia: Envoy ahead of PM's visit

Bharat Bandh: Will schools, banks and other services be affected on July 9?

Bharat Bandh today: What's open and what's closed across India today?

Topics :Tamil Naduprotests

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story