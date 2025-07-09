Sanitation workers from the Thoothukudi Corporation staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding better working conditions, the provision of essential equipment, and adequate payment for their services.

The workers alleged that they were provided neither gloves nor face masks, essential tools for their safety, and claimed that their pay was insufficient.

The protesters further demanded the implementation of the minimum wage, as promised by the Thoothukudi District Administration Chairman in 2024.

Police were deployed at the scene to ensure law and order as a large number of protesters gathered outside the Thoothukudi Corporation office, chanting slogans against the civic body for failing to meet their demands.

Meanwhile, the protest in Thoothukudi comes amid a wider backdrop of labour unrest across the country.