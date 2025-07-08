Bharat Bandh: Will schools, banks and other services be affected on July 9?

India is bracing for a nationwide Bharat Bandh on Wednesday, July 9, with more than 25 crore workers expected to walk off the job in protest against central government policies described as “anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate.”

The strike is being spearheaded by a coalition of 10 central trade unions, along with farmers' organisations and rural labour bodies like the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Widespread disruptions are expected across key sectors.

What will be open and closed during Bharat Bandh?

Banks & Financial Services

Though no official holiday has been declared, unions such as the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Hind Mazdoor Sabha have indicated that operations in public sector and cooperative banks could be hit. Services like cheque clearances, branch-level transactions, and customer support may be impacted.

The Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association, affiliated with AIBEA, also stated that workers from the insurance sector will join the strike. Post offices & public transport Postal services and state-run transport are expected to face disruptions. Employees from the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), state transport services, and other public sector enterprises will likely participate, affecting operations. Public transport — including buses, taxis, and app-based cabs — may be limited in several cities due to rallies, protests, and road blockades, which could delay or cancel travel plans. Railways & metro services Also Read: Bharat Bandh on July 9: Over 250 million workers to join nationwide strike While the railway workers have not announced any formal strike, demonstrations near major railway stations could result in train delays. Metro services and air travel are expected to function normally, although travelers should anticipate possible traffic snarls and diversions en route.

Schools, colleges & offices Most educational institutions and private offices are likely to remain open. However, transport-related challenges may delay student and employee commutes. Essential services Critical services such as hospitals, emergency care, pharmacies, and utility providers (electricity and water supply) are expected to remain fully operational. Shops & local markets Retail stores and neighbourhood vendors may open as usual, but business could see reduced footfall depending on local bandh participation and transport access. Why is Bharat Bandh being called? Ten central trade unions have called for a Bharat Bandh on July 9 to protest central government policies they claim are “anti-worker” and “anti-farmer.” Their key concerns include recent labour and economic reforms that allegedly favour corporations while eroding worker rights.