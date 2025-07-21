Heavy rainfall hits parts of Mumbai; Andheri subway closed, flights hit

Mumbai witnessed another spell of intense overnight rainfall, resulting in waterlogging across several neighbourhoods. Among the worst affected was the Andheri subway, which was closed to traffic due to water accumulation, adding pressure to already congested western routes.

ALSO READ: Monsoon progress: 80% of India gets normal to excess rainfall, shows data This comes after a brief pause in rainfall earlier this month, which had brought sunny skies. The fresh spell of showers have left many parts of the city struggling to cope with flooded streets and stalled traffic.

Chaos on roads, trains amid heavy downpour

Morning commuters faced significant delays, with traffic crawling along the Eastern and Western Express Highways. The closure of the Andheri subway worsened the situation in the western suburbs.