Monsoon Session: LS Speaker calls for cooperation, constructive debate

Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appealed to all political parties and members on Monday for cooperation and constructive discussions for the smooth functioning of the House.
Referring to Parliament as a "sacred temple of democracy," Birla underlined that the functioning of the House relies on cooperation and constructive debate among members.
In a social media post on X, the Lok Sabha Speaker wrote, "The fifth session (Monsoon Session) of the 18th Lok Sabha is commencing today. In this sacred temple of democracy, the collective role of all representatives is extremely important for the expression of public aspirations and the protection of national interests."
"Before the Monsoon Session, I urge the leaders of all parties and honorable members to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House, constructive discussions, and healthy democratic dialogue, so that we can take concrete steps toward inclusive development, social justice, and economic progress," Birla urged.
He expressed hope that the Monsoon Session would be "dedicated to the dignity of democracy, the prestige of Parliament, and the priority of public welfare."
The social media post said, "It is hoped that this Monsoon Session, dedicated to the dignity of democracy, the prestige of Parliament, and the priority of public welfare, will be meaningful and successful, and together we will make significant contributions toward strengthening democratic consciousness, unity in diversity, and constitutional values."
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin today with the Opposition INDIA bloc gearing to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre on several key issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and Air India (AI) 171 crash.
In the upcoming session, the government is likely to introduce and pass the several bills including the Lok Sabha Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Geo-Heritage Sites and Geo-Relics (Conservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
With a packed legislative agenda and an aggressive opposition, the Monsoon Session is expected to be politically charged. The government is likely to introduce and pass several key bills, which will be closely watched by the Opposition and other stakeholders.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin today. It will continue on August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
