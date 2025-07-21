Home / India News / Search operation to track down terrorists resumes in J&K's Kishtwar

Search operation to track down terrorists resumes in J&K's Kishtwar

Security personnel deployed during the search operation for terrorists in the forest area of Gadole, Kokernag in Anantnag district on Sunday
(Representative Image) The officials said security forces have already plugged the escape routes and expanded the operation to nearby areas. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Security forces on Monday resumed a search operation to track down a group of terrorists hiding in a dense forest in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The joint operation by the police and the army was launched on Sunday afternoon in Khankoo forest in Cherji area between Dachhan and Nagseni, they said. 

ALSO READ: Rahul, Kharge, write to PM Modi, urge legislation for statehood to J&K 

It triggered a brief encounter with the terrorists believed to be affiliated with the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and included two top-ranking ultras carrying a reward of Rs 30 lakhs each, officials said.

After the gunfight, reinforcements were rushed to the scene and a massive search operation was launched to neutralise the fleeing terrorists, officials said, adding that the operation was called off late Sunday. 

It resumed on Monday morning with security forces deploying drones and sniffer dogs to relentlessly chase the trail to hunt down the terrorists, they said.

The officials said security forces have already plugged the escape routes and expanded the operation to nearby areas, but thick foliage and challenging topography pose a challenge to the search parties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jammu and KashmirHizbul Mujahideen

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

