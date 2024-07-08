Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Mumbai rains: Low visibility hits airport operations, 50 flights cancelled

Mumbai rains: Low visibility hits airport operations, 50 flights cancelled

In eastern Mumbai, Govandi recorded the highest 315.6 mm rainfall, followed by 314.5 mm at Powai, while in western parts, Malpa Dongri in Andheri received the highest 292.2 mm rainfall

Mumbai rains
Earlier sources said that runway operations at the airport had to be suspended from 2.22 am to 3.40 am, leading to diversion of some 27 flights to nearby airports. | Photo: AP/PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 1:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Flight services at the Mumbai airport were severely impacted on Monday with runway operations shut for over an hour and 50 flights cancelled due to low visibility after heavy rains in the city, sources said.

"Of the 50 cancelled flights (both arrivals and departures), 42 services were of the no-frills IndiGo and six of Air India," they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Fifty flights have been cancelled till 11 am on Monday at the Mumbai airport due to low visibility and heavy rains. Of these, IndiGo had to cancel 42 flights, including 20 departing ones, while six flights of Air India including three arrivals were cancelled," a source said.

"The government-owned Alliance Air also had to cancel two (one departure and one arrival) of its flights on Monday," the source said.
 

Earlier sources said that runway operations at the airport had to be suspended from 2.22 am to 3.40 am, leading to diversion of some 27 flights to nearby airports. "Flights were diverted to cities such as Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Indore, among others," they said.

"In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, the island city recorded an average 115.63 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western parts of Mumbai received 168.68 mm and 165.93 mm rain, respectively," an official said.

In eastern Mumbai, Govandi recorded the highest 315.6 mm rainfall, followed by 314.5 mm at Powai, while in western parts, Malpa Dongri in Andheri received the highest 292.2 mm rainfall followed by 278.2 mm at Chakala.

"In the island city, Pratiksha Nagar got 220.2 mm rainfall, followed by 185.8 mm in Sewri Koliwada," the official said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mumbai braces for deluge as IMD issues alerts across Maharashtra. Details

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, NDRF deploys teams to 'avert' flood-like situation

Heavy rains in Thane: 54 rescued from flooded houses, bridge washed away

Mumbai rain: City records 300 mm rainfall overnight, BMC declares holiday

Mumbai rains trigger yellow alert, Thane waterlogged; check IMD forecast

Topics :Mumbai rainsmonsoon rainfallflight delay

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story