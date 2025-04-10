Mumbai terror attack: How David Headley's testimony exposed Tahawwur Rana

After more than 16 years, India has secured the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack. Rana was brought to Delhi on Thursday, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking custody following the US Supreme Court’s rejection of his appeal to delay the extradition.

Rana’s involvement in the case was unveiled by his school friend and co-conspirator Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani. While giving his testimony in a Chicago court, Headley accepted that he was involved in the Mumbai attack and was helped by Rana in its execution.

Here’s what he revealed in his testimony

David Headley testified that he attended five Lashkar-e-Taiba (terror outfit) training camps in Pakistan between 2002-2005, before being tasked with conducting surveillance in India for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Headley went to Chicago and informed his friend Rana about his assignment, and Rana allowed him to use his business, First World Immigration Services, as a front to establish a Mumbai office for surveillance.

Rana even assisted him with obtaining a visa and provided guidance for his travels. He added that all the locations that were targeted during 2008 attacks were previously surveilled by him.

In a separate plot, Headley admitted to surveilling the offices of the Danish newspaper, Jyllands-Posten, in retaliation for Prophet Mohammed cartoons, as instructed by a Lashkar member.

After the Mumbai attacks, Headley discussed the Danish paper plot with Rana, informing him of his plans to travel to Denmark for further surveillance. However, they could never execute this attack. Both of them were arrested for plotting the attacks in India and Denmark.

Headley was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a dozen federal terrorism crimes. However, Rana denied the allegations and was acquitted by the US court of attack in India, but was convicted for plotting Denmark attack and was sentenced for 14 years.

After a long wait and multiple applications, Rana finally was brought to Indian soil for further investigation and to deliver justice to the victims of Mumbai terrorist attacks.