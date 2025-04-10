Meet 26/11 Mumbai hero Sadanand Date, leading Tahawwur Rana's questioning

Tahawwur Rana, a prime accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was extradited to India from the United States on Thursday. The coordinated strikes, which left 166 people dead, remain one of the deadliest terror attacks in India’s history. With Rana now in Indian custody, the spotlight shifts to Sadanand Date, director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who will oversee the interrogation process.

Date is not just any officer – he was among the first responders during the Mumbai terror attacks, sustaining serious injuries while trying to thwart the terrorists. During the attacks, he faced Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail, the key perpetrators, head-on.

From newspapers vendor to NIA head

ALSO READ: Pakistan distances itself from Tahawwur Rana, says he is Canadian citizen Sadanand Date, a 1990-batch IPS officer from Maharashtra, has had a remarkable journey. Born into a humble family, he delivered newspapers as a child to support his home. His mother worked as a domestic help.

Over the years, Date held important positions in the Mumbai Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and also led the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. In 2023, he became the director general of the NIA.

Also Read

But he is still remembered most for his bravery during the 26/11 attacks.

Courage during the attack

On the night of November 26, 2008, Mumbai came under attack. Date, then Additional Commissioner of Police, rushed to CST railway station even though it was not his jurisdiction. Armed and accompanied by six officers, he learned that the terrorists had moved to Cama Hospital, which treats women and children. Fearing a hostage situation, he led his team there. Spotting the attackers firing from the rooftop, he fired back.

While trying to get into the hospital, a grenade thrown by Ajmal Kasab reportedly exploded just three feet from Date. It killed a fellow officer and injured Date and three others. Yet, he stayed at the spot and told his injured team to call for reinforcement.

Bravery amidst relentless assault

With only a few officers, Date pressed on. He went up to the sixth floor, just below the terrace where the terrorists were lodged. For nearly 40 minutes, he fought from the staircase. When another grenade exploded nearby, shrapnel hit his legs and face. Bleeding heavily, he still held his ground.

Though the terrorists eventually escaped, Date and his team had bought enough time to stop a major tragedy at the hospital.

For his bravery, Sadanand Date received the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry. Now, as Tahawwur Rana returns to face justice, the same officer who stood strong in 2008 will be leading the charge once again.