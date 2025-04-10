Home / India News / NCW seeks action over online rape, death threats to Apoorva Mukhija

NCW seeks action over online rape, death threats to Apoorva Mukhija

Calling the online abuse despicable, the Commission asserted that no woman should feel unsafe either in public spaces or the digital world

NCW, NCW logo
The Commission also directed that necessary support and security be extended to Mukhija. | Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday urged the law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute the offenders behind the rape and death threats received by social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija following her appearance on the controversial web show 'India's Got Latent'.

The NCW took suo motu cognisance and condemned the abusive messages directed at her on Instagram and other social media platforms after screenshots of the threats surfaced online.

Calling the online abuse "despicable", the Commission asserted that no woman should feel unsafe either in public spaces or the digital world.

"Issuing threats of sexual violence or death sets a dangerous precedent and must be dealt with sternly," the NCW said, urging the law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute the offenders behind the threats.

The NCW has written to Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kumar Verma,  asking for an immediate and thorough investigation and has sought a detailed action taken report within three days.

The Commission also directed that necessary support and security be extended to Mukhija.

The developments come weeks after the NCW summoned several social media influencers, including Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia, over vulgar and derogatory remarks made during a segment of the show 'India's Got Latent', hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

Both Mukhija and Allahbadia appeared before the Commission earlier in March and expressed regret over the incident, with the former tendering an apology for her remarks.

While the NCW reiterated that it takes a strong view against crude and offensive content, it clarified that under no circumstances can such abuse, particularly in the form of rape threats, be justified or ignored.

"The responsibility to create a safe and respectful digital environment lies not just with law enforcement, but also with social media platforms and society at large," the NCW said.

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

