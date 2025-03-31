Home / India News / Mumbai gets its first tree top walkway: Check ticket prices & timings

Mumbai unveils its first tree top walkway at Malabar Hill, offering stunning sea views, a glass-bottom deck, and a birdwatching zone. Check entry fees and timings here

Malabar hill trail
The Malabar Hill trail offers stunning Arabian Sea views and a glass-bottom deck.
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 2:30 PM IST
Mumbai has unveiled its first-ever elevated nature trail at Malabar Hill, offering a serene escape in the middle of the bustling city. Modelled after Singapore’s popular Tree Top Walk, the trail took nearly four years to complete and is set to be a major attraction for nature lovers.  
 
The 705-metre-long walkway connects Kamala Nehru Park with Doongerwadi Woods, allowing visitors to experience Mumbai’s natural beauty from an elevated perspective. Built and managed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the project aims to bring people closer to nature while preserving the environment.  
 
Stretching through the Malabar Hill forest, the trail offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and features a glass-bottom deck, where visitors can look directly down at the forest floor. A designated bird-spotting area allows enthusiasts to observe various bird species in their natural habitat.  
 
Surrounded by more than 100 species of trees, including Gulmohar, Almond, Jamun, and Banyan, the trail is home to a variety of birds like kingfishers, bulbuls, and parakeets. Visitors might also spot small reptiles such as lizards and pythons in their natural surroundings.   

Entry fees and timings  

- Time: Open daily from 5 am to 8 pm 

- Entry fee:  
  - Indian citizens: ₹25  
  - Foreign nationals: ₹100   
- Bookings: Online pre-booking available for hassle-free access  

  How to reach? 

The entry and exit points are located at Siri Road, behind Kamala Nehru Park, making it easily accessible to the public.  
 

Visitor guidelines 

To prevent overcrowding, only 200 visitors will be allowed at a time, with a one-hour time slot per visitor. Additionally, to protect the ecosystem, food is not allowed, as it may attract monkeys. However, visitors can carry water bottles.  
First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

