FM Sitharaman to launch NITI-NCAER portal on state finances on April 1

NITI Aayog, in partnership with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), has developed a comprehensive digital repository that consolidates crucial data on social, economic, and fiscal parameters. Covering a span of nearly 30 years (from financial years 1990-91 to 2022-23), the portal will be launched on April 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The NITI NCAER States Economic Forum portal also features research reports, analytical papers, and expert insights on state finances.

This initiative aims to enhance data accessibility and provide valuable insights into India's economic landscape at the state level, NITI Aayog said in a press release.

Key features

The portal is structured around four core components:

1. State reports – These provide an overview of the macroeconomic and fiscal landscape across 28 Indian states, presenting key indicators on demographics, economic structure, socio-economic parameters, and fiscal performance.

2. Data repository – A well-organised database offering direct access to extensive datasets across five categories: demography, economic structure, fiscal, health, and education.

3. State fiscal and economic dashboard – A visual tool that presents graphical trends of key economic variables over time. It also provides quick access to raw data through summary tables and a data appendix.

4. Research and commentary – This section draws from extensive studies on state finances, fiscal policy, and financial management at both state and national levels, offering expert analysis and policy perspectives.

Enhancing data-driven decision-making

Designed as a one-stop solution for policymakers, researchers, and analysts, the portal enables a deeper understanding of macroeconomic, fiscal, demographic, and socio-economic trends. "It will further help in benchmarking the data of each state against that of other States and the national figures. It will also provide a forum to policymakers, researchers, and others interested in alluding to the data for informed debates and discussions," the press release said.

By serving as a "comprehensive research hub", the portal empowers users to track historical trends, identify emerging economic patterns, and formulate evidence-based policies.

"By leveraging historical trends and real-time analytics, users will be able to track progress, identify emerging patterns, and formulate evidence-based policies for development," the press release said.