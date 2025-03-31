Buying a blue drum in Meerut? You may need an Aadhaar card for that

A murder in Meerut has upended the business of retail traders, forcing them to adopt new security measures. The killing of Saurabh Rajput, whose body was stuffed inside a blue drum and sealed with cement, has left traders and buyers wary. In response, sellers are now asking customers to provide ID proof before purchasing these blue drums, reported India TV.

For years, blue drums have been widely used for storing and transporting goods. But after the murder, their image has drastically changed. “If someone wants to buy a blue drum, we now ask why they need it,” said a local trader. "We also ask for identification. The whole business has been impacted. People are scared to buy blue drums now."

Juice vendors, who commonly use blue drums, are also making changes. Tekchand, a vendor in the city, has replaced his blue drum with a white one to avoid alarming customers. “The moment customers see the blue drum, they become suspicious. The number of people stopping by has decreased, and I’ve started to feel unsafe. That’s why I switched to a white drum," he explained.

The case has also sparked a wave of online reactions, with memes and videos mocking the use of blue drums going viral. While some see it as humour, traders believe it is insensitive. "A man lost his life, and people are making fun of his tragic death. These memes need to stop immediately. It’s disrespectful to the grieving family. The administration must take strict action against those who are trivialising this incident.”

Saurabh Rajput murder case

The murder of Saurabh Rajput , who formerly worked in merchant navy, came to light when police found his body inside a blue drum in Meerut. The crime was allegedly planned and carried out by Saurabh’s wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla.

According to the police, the two killed Saurabh on March 4, dismembered his body, and sealed the remains in a blue drum with sand and cement. Their attempt to hide the crime was uncovered during the investigation.

Muskan and Sahil were then arrested by the Meerut police and presented in court, where lawyers attacked them.

According to news agency PTI, Muskan had been planning the murder for a long time. She wanted Saurabh out of the way to marry Sahil. When Saurabh returned from his job in London, they carried out their plan and killed him.

Meanwhile, Muskan’s parents have disowned her and asked for the death penalty for both accused.

(With agency inputs)