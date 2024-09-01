Must make efforts to change 'adjournments culture' in courts: Prez Murmu

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

President Droupadi Murmu said common people's stress level increases in courtroom settings, a phenomenon she coined as 'Black court syndrome,' and suggested it be studied

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
President Droupadi Murmu | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that efforts need to be made to change the "culture of adjournments" in courts to ensure swift justice.

Addressing the valedictory event of the two-day National Conference of the District Judiciary here, she said that the pendency of court cases is a big challenge for "all of us".

"All possible efforts need to be made to change the culture of adjournments in courts," she said.

Murmu said all judges of the country have the responsibility to protect justice.

She said common people's stress level increases in courtroom settings, a phenomenon she coined as "Black court syndrome," and suggested it be studied.

She also expressed happiness over the increase in the number of women judicial officers.

The event was attended by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Murmu also released a flag and insignia of the Supreme Court during the programme held at the Bharat Mandapam here.


First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

