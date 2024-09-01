Must make efforts to change 'adjournments culture' in courts: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that efforts need to be made to change the "culture of adjournments" in courts to ensure swift justice.

Addressing the valedictory event of the two-day National Conference of the District Judiciary here, she said that the pendency of court cases is a big challenge for "all of us".

"All possible efforts need to be made to change the culture of adjournments in courts," she said.

Murmu said all judges of the country have the responsibility to protect justice.

She said common people's stress level increases in courtroom settings, a phenomenon she coined as "Black court syndrome," and suggested it be studied.