Crime rate, rising debt likely to dominate 3-day Punjab Assembly session

Crime rate, rising debt likely to dominate 3-day Punjab Assembly session

Congress leader and MLA Aruna Chaudhary said her party will raise the issue of deteriorating law and order in the state

Punjab CM,Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann |(Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 4:14 PM IST
The three-day session of the Punjab Assembly slated to begin from Monday is going to be anything but calm with the opposition parties set to seek accountability from the AAP-led government on law and order and rising state debt.

The session of the Vidhan Sabha will start with obituary references and wind up on September 4.

Congress leader and MLA Aruna Chaudhary said her party will raise the issue of deteriorating law and order in the state.

"Deteriorating law and order is one of the biggest issues. Everyday incidents related to snatching, theft and extortion are taking place in the state," alleged the Dinanagar MLA.

Chaudhary also accused the government of failing to fulfil its promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to every woman. "The AAP government deceived women in Punjab."

Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli said, "The AAP government had promised to set up 18 colleges in the state. Two and half years of the AAP regime have passed but they could not procure land for setting up even a single college."

BJP MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan said he will raise the issue of alleged illegal sand mining going on in the state.

Kotli said the duration of the session should be increased as the three-day session is too short.

The AAP, when it was not in power, used to demand longer sessions to discuss peoples issues in the House, he said.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira accused the AAP government of ruining the importance of the assembly by limiting it to only three days.

"The @BhagwantMann govt has ruined the importance of Vidhan Sabha the most crucial pillar of democracy by curtailing its sittings to almost negligible leaving no scope for any meaningful debate!" said Khaira in a post on X.


First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

