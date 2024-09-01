Will dialogue with Pakistan end terrorism in valley: J&K BJP Prez asks NC

Slamming National Conference for advocating dialogue with Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Sunday asked it to clarify whether initiating dialogue with the neighbouring country will end terrorism and bloodshed in the Union Territory. He also played down the protests and resignations by his party leaders and workers over the selection of candidates, saying he is confident the BJP will form the government on its own. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to take place on September 18, 25, and October 1. Votes will be counted on October 8.

"Unfortunately, the NC leaders do not talk about the welfare of the people, the Pakistani gun which brought death and destruction to our land. By advocating for dialogue with Pakistan, they are not doing the right thing," Raina said.

He said starting a dialogue with Pakistan is the prerogative only of the central government and the foreign minister.

"NC leaders should know that our former PM A B Vajpayee went to Pakistan in a bus to extend the hand of friendship but Pakistan backstabbed India by starting Kargil war. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also went to Lahore on his return from Afghanistan but the terror attacks and killing of innocents continued," he said.

Asked about resentment within the party over ticket distribution, he said BJP is like a family and works together like a team.

"When you have 15 lakh registered members in J&K, political activists have their own aspirations but only one name is finalised for each segment.

"We are all together because our party believes in nation first, party second and self last," he said.

He said Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have turned around the fate of Jammu and Kashmir with restoration of peace, prosperity, and development.

On the launch of video vans, he said every assembly segment will be covered to highlight the achievements of the central government over the past 10 years, especially justice to the deprived sections of the society after abrogation of Article 370.

He assured that his party will resolve the issue of the daily wagers, ad hoc and need-based employees who are demanding their regularisation for decades together.