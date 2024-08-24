Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India News / MVA got anti-BJP votes in LS polls, no rise in support base: MNS chief

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray further claimed the outfits led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar will not get these anti-incumbency votes in the assembly polls

Raj Thackeray
Raj Thackeray | (Photo: X/@RajThackeray)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress got "anti-Modi" and "anti-Shah" votes in the recent Lok Sabha polls, leading to these parties doing well, and not because of an increase in mass support for the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray further claimed the outfits led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar will not get these anti-incumbency votes in the assembly polls, which are likely to be held in October-November.

"A huge portion of Dalits and Muslims voted against the BJP. These votes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah went to Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and the Congress. These were not votes for the Maha Vikas Aghadi. This wave is now gone," he said.

Thackeray also said the MNS plans to contest 225 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. Slamming NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, the MNS chief claimed it is the former who brought the politics of caste and defection in the state. After the NCP was founded, even saints got divided on the basis of caste, Thackeray alleged.


Topics :Raj ThackerayMNSMaharashtra Navnirman SenaBJPCongressShiv Sena

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

