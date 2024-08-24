Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Environment should be safeguarded for green, healthy future: Rajasthan CM

Environment should be safeguarded for green, healthy future: Rajasthan CM

The chief minister stressed that the change to save nature must begin with each of us, a statement issued said

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Bhajan
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma speaks | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday urged people to commit to safeguarding the environment, ensuring a green and healthy future.

"Increasing pollution, climate change and the reckless exploitation of resources are weakening our planet day by day. It is our collective duty to make meaningful efforts to protect the environment," Lal said as he flagged off a cyclothon from SMS Stadium here.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The cycling rally was organised for environmental conservation by the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair and the IMCT Foundation.

The chief minister stressed that the change to save nature must begin with each of us, a statement issued here said.

"Such programmes reflect our commitment to environmental conservation and raise awareness about health. These initiatives help us stay physically fit while also promoting mental well being," Lal said at the event.

He noted that as vehicle use contributes to pollution, it is people's responsibility to compensate by planting more trees and being ever-ready to conserve the environment, the statement said.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Polygraph test on main accused, 6 others in Kolkata rape-murder case begins

SJTA urges ASI for inspection, repair of Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhanda

Cong rules out alliance with AAP for Haryana Assembly polls: Selja

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi's meeting with Zelensky in Ukraine

Mayawati slams SP, Congress for being silent on SC, ST sub-classification

The chief Minister appealed to all residents of the state not to harm nature and to work towards environmental conservation. He urged everyone to actively participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to take steps towards environmental protection, it said.

The event was also attended by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports K K Vishnoi, Member of Parliament Manju Sharma, MLA Balmukandacharya, Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Puneet Karnawat and environmentalists.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rajasthan must announce tourism policy before investor meet: Industry execs

Bring tourism policy before investment summit: Hoteliers to Raj govt

MIF launches one-stop portal for NRIs; will help resolve tax issues

Trade groups gives suggestions for Rising Rajasthan investor summit

North India's dams hold only 51% of capacity amid below-normal rainfall

Topics :rajasthanRajasthan governmentEnvironmentEnvironment protection

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story