My days in India were colourful, says Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova

Krystyna Pyszkova's Miss World campaign in India ended on a high note as she clinched the coveted crown and the Czech Republican model says she will remember her time spent in the host country fondly.

Pyszkova was named Miss World 2024 on Saturday at a grand event here, which saw Indian contestant Sini Shetty only making it to the top 8. Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun emerged as the first runner-up.

At the pageant, Pyszkova's 'Beauty With A Purpose' project centered on "quality education for children" and the model said interacting with children in the slums of Dharavi inspired her.

"All the days (I spent in India) were very colourful and different. We visited many beautiful projects and places. For example, we (all contestants) visited the Dharavi Project' where we felt very inspired because we were able to interact with children who are trying to reach their dreams through music. It was incredible. I would be happy to see them again very soon, the Miss World 2024 told PTI here.



Pyszkova said she will carry "the spirit" of India back home with her.

"I can see that people here really try to reach their purpose. I believe purpose is the most important thing. We have to know our lives and I will take that home," she said.

The Miss World crown is a responsibility but she won't disappoint, added the volunteer-activist.

"I will work hard because I realise how much it means not only to me but to the whole organisation (Miss World Organization) to do well for us to be a good advocate for important causes," she said.

Outgoing Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Pyszkova at the star-studded finale here.

Pyszkova is the second Miss World from the Czech Republic after 2006 pageant winner Tatana Kucharova.

The 71st Miss World pageant, which witnessed participation of contestants from 112 countries, was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC here.

India, which last hosted the event in 1996, has bagged the title six times with Reita Faria Powell (1966), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017) being named winners.