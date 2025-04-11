Nadda to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme during two-day Odisha visit

Union Health Minister J P Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to Odisha on Friday during which he will launch the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state.

Nadda is scheduled to arrive in state capital Bhubaneswar around 1 pm, after which he will head to Cuttack to attend an event alongside Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, where the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana and the state's Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) will be officially launched, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said.

Around 3.5 crore people are expected to benefit from these health insurance schemes, Samal said.

During his visit to Cuttack, the Union minister will also inaugurate the new building of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Pediatrics, officials said.

Nadda's itinerary also includes visits to Aiims Bhubaneswar and the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET).

On Saturday morning, Nadda will formally inaugurate a three-day training programme for all BJP MPs and MLAs in Puri.

The training programme will be held from April 11 evening to April 13, Samal said.

According to official sources, the launch event in Cuttack will also be attended by Deputy Chief Ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, along with state Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

Officials said nearly 3.5 crore people from 1.03 crore families in the state will benefit from the Ayushman Bharat and GJAY schemes.

Beneficiaries will receive free, cashless treatment at 29,000 empanelled private and government hospitals across the country. Previously, this facility was limited to only 900 hospitals.

Under the Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana, all persons aged 70 years and above, regardless of income, will be eligible for coverage.

Each family will receive health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, with an additional Rs 5 lakh allocated to female beneficiaries within the family.

If the family includes a member aged 70 or above, the total health coverage will be increased to Rs 15 lakh, officials said.

Last month, the state cabinet approved a budgetary allocation of Rs 27,019 crore for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat and GJAY for a period of five years.