PM Modi lauds Delhi's joining of Centre's health schemes as 'revolutionary'

PM-ABHIM was launched in October 2021 to ensure that the public health infrastructure effectively manages future pandemics and outbreaks of diseases

"This mission of the double engine government is going to be very beneficial for lakhs of brothers and sisters in Delhi: PM Modi ~ (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the implementation of twin central government health schemes, including an insurance cover programme, in Delhi as a revolutionary step in the national capital.

"This mission of the double engine government is going to be very beneficial for lakhs of brothers and sisters in Delhi. I am delighted that people of Delhi, too, can now received treatment under the Ayushman scheme," he said on X.

After signing a Memorandum of Understanding on April 5 to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the BJP government in Delhi signed another MoU with the Centre on Thursday for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

PM-ABHIM was launched in October 2021 to ensure that the public health infrastructure effectively manages future pandemics and outbreaks of diseases.

The previous AAP dispensation had declined to adopt the schemes.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Thursday the state governments opposed to these programmes are being voted out by people.

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

