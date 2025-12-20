Bihar election results have opened doors for BJP's win in Bengal: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, alleging that the state was under a “maha jungle raj” due to corruption, nepotism and appeasement politics.

Addressing a rally in Nadia district, Modi said the BJP was determined to end “misrule in the state” and bring development through a “double-engine government”. The Prime Minister addressed the Taherpur rally virtually after inclement weather prevented him from reaching the venue.

Attack on TMC

PM Modi alleged that infiltrators were enjoying the patronage of the ruling TMC and claimed the party was opposing the SIR exercise to prevent their identification. He said such politics was hurting Bengal’s security and development.

“Let TMC oppose me and the BJP as much as it wants, but Bengal’s progress should not be stopped,” the Prime Minister said. PM Modi asks voters to give BJP a chance Highlighting the Centre’s focus on infrastructure, the PM said that efforts were being made to provide modern connectivity to Bengal’s far-flung areas that had suffered due to backwardness. He urged people to give the BJP an opportunity to form the government in the state. “We will make all efforts to bring development to Bengal,” he said. Referring to the Bihar election results, Modi said the outcome had “opened doors” for the BJP’s victory in West Bengal, signalling confidence ahead of the Assembly elections.