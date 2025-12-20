Home / India News / Bihar election results have opened doors for BJP's win in Bengal: PM Modi

Bihar election results have opened doors for BJP's win in Bengal: PM Modi

Addressing a rally in West Bengal, PM Modi accused the TMC of shielding infiltrators, alleging appeasement politics; he also promised to end 'maha jungle raj' in the state

Modi, Narendra Modi
We will make all efforts to bring development to Bengal: Modi (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, alleging that the state was under a “maha jungle raj” due to corruption, nepotism and appeasement politics.
 
Addressing a rally in Nadia district, Modi said the BJP was determined to end “misrule in the state” and bring development through a “double-engine government”. The Prime Minister addressed the Taherpur rally virtually after inclement weather prevented him from reaching the venue.
 
Attack on TMC
 
PM Modi alleged that infiltrators were enjoying the patronage of the ruling TMC and claimed the party was opposing the SIR exercise to prevent their identification. He said such politics was hurting Bengal’s security and development.
 
“Let TMC oppose me and the BJP as much as it wants, but Bengal’s progress should not be stopped,” the Prime Minister said.
 
PM Modi asks voters to give BJP a chance
 
Highlighting the Centre’s focus on infrastructure, the PM said that efforts were being made to provide modern connectivity to Bengal’s far-flung areas that had suffered due to backwardness. He urged people to give the BJP an opportunity to form the government in the state.
 
“We will make all efforts to bring development to Bengal,” he said.
 
Referring to the Bihar election results, Modi said the outcome had “opened doors” for the BJP’s victory in West Bengal, signalling confidence ahead of the Assembly elections.
 
At the rally, the Prime Minister also remembered Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, fondly referred to as ‘Rishi Bankim Babu’, and noted that the nation was marking 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’.

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

