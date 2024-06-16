Home / India News / Nagpur explosives factory blast: One more person dies; toll rises to 9

The blast took place at around 1 pm on Thursday at the Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd in Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from the city

Explosion
Photo: Shutterstock (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 12:23 PM IST
The death toll in the blast at an explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district has gone up to nine with the last surviving person succumbing to his injuries, officials said on Sunday.

Pramod Chavare died of his burn injuries at a private medical facility here on Saturday night, Dande Hospital's director Dr Pinak Dande told PTI.

The blast took place at around 1 pm on Thursday at the Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd in Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from the city.

Nine injured persons were subsequently admitted to two private hospitals in the city. While six of them died during treatment on Thursday, three others succumbed over the last two days.

The deceased included six women.

Most of the victims were working in the factory's packaging unit when the explosion took place, according to police.

The police on Friday arrested Jay Shivshankar Khemka (49), the factory's director of the factory, and manager Sagar Deshmukh. They were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Hingna, who granted them cash bail of Rs 50,000 each on Friday.

A case has been registered against the two accused under Indian Penal Code sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 304 (a) (causing the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by doing any rash or negligent act), police earlier said.

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

