Aurangzeb row leads to violent clashes, curfew in Nagpur: What we know so far

Tensions flared in central Nagpur on Monday evening following reports of a Quran desecration, leading to violent clashes, arson, and stone-pelting incidents across multiple areas. Authorities confirmed injuries to at least six civilians and three police personnel, with security forces resorting to tear gas shelling and baton charges to disperse unruly crowds.

Aurangzeb row at centre of tensions

The clashes follow growing demands for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a Hindu nationalist organisation, recently submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, arguing that the tomb symbolises oppression. The group cited Aurangzeb’s role in executing Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and destroying Hindu temples. Similar protests have taken place in Nagpur and suburban Mumbai.

In response to threats against the monument, security around Aurangzeb’s tomb has been significantly bolstered. Visitors must now register their details and provide identification before entering the site. State Reserve Police Force, local police, and Home Guard personnel have been stationed in the vicinity.

What triggered the clashes in Nagpur?

According to police, unrest began in Mahal, home to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters, shortly after members of the Bajrang Dal staged a demonstration demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb.

Videos of the protest circulated on social media, triggering allegations that the Quran had been set alight. This led to widespread anger among members of the Muslim community, who began assembling in various neighbourhoods.

By late evening, violence had spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth, with reports of rioters setting vehicles ablaze and hurling stones at residential buildings. The most severe disturbances occurred along the Chitnis Park–Shukrawari Talao road, where several four-wheelers were torched, and police personnel came under attack.

15 people arrested in Nagpur violence

As tensions escalated, security forces intensified patrols and launched combing operations in violence-hit areas, leading to the arrest of 15 individuals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Niketan Kadam was seriously injured during the operation, while two other officers sustained injuries.

Violence, vandalism continue

The unrest extended to Hansapuri near Old Bhandara Road later in the night. Between 10:30 and 11:30 pm, an enraged mob vandalised homes, businesses, and a clinic, in addition to torching several parked vehicles.

A local resident suffered injuries and reported that his four two-wheelers were destroyed. Another resident, who had been preparing decorations for the Ram Navami procession, said rioters burned his materials and pelted stones at homes.

Curfew imposed in Nagpur

Authorities imposed prohibitory orders across the city under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a provision allowing magistrates to issue immediate preventive measures to curb threats to public order.

Additional reinforcements from the Quick Response Team, Riot Control Police, and the State Reserve Police Force were deployed to sensitive areas.

CM urges peace and order in Maharashtra

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, urged citizens to remain calm and not be misled by rumours.

“The police are working to stabilise the situation. I appeal to all residents to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement,” he said.

Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari echoed the call for restraint, reminding people of Nagpur’s history of communal harmony.

Opposition parties weigh in

Political reactions poured in following the unrest. Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal accused the state government of failing to maintain law and order, alleging that provocative rhetoric from ministers contributed to the violence.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray described the situation as an unprecedented breakdown of governance.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera stated that recent attempts to exploit historical grievances had fuelled communal discord, calling the riots deeply disturbing.

Ongoing police investigation

As the city remains on high alert, police continue to investigate the incidents.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid spreading unverified information and warned that legal action will be taken against those responsible for inciting violence.