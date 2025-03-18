Home / India News / 62 accidents reported at ordnance factories in 2024: Govt to parliament

62 accidents reported at ordnance factories in 2024: Govt to parliament

The compensation and support to the families of the deceased workers and to the injured workers are provided as per provisions of the Employees Compensation Act, 1923

Parliament, New Parliament
The government was also asked whether there is any plan to review the safety standards and regulations governing ordnance factories. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 6:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As many as 62 industrial accidents were reported at ordnance factories across the country in 2024, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said this in a written response to a query from Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala who sought to know the number of industrial accidents, including blasts, reported at ordnance factories during the past five years.

In his response, the minister shared that 62 accidents were reported at the 41 Ordnance Factories (now DPSUs) in 2024, 75 in 2023, 83 in 2022, 74 in 2021 and 54 in 2020.

The ministry was also asked about the steps taken to provide compensation and support to the families of the deceased and to the injured workers and whether the government was considering any long-term healthcare or rehabilitation support for the injured, especially those who may suffer long-term physical or psychological trauma.

The compensation and support to the families of the deceased workers and to the injured workers are provided as per provisions of the Employees Compensation Act, 1923, and financial assistance or ex gratia as per policies of the DPSUs concerned, Seth said.

"Long-term healthcare support to the injured, suffering long-term physical or psychological trauma, is being provided by the DPSUs concerned as per the policies of the government and DPSU concerned," he added.

Also Read

Railways on course to achieve Scope 1 net zero in 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Parliamentary panels' reports on defence, external affairs tabled in House

Parliament Budget highlights: Discussion on Manipur disallowed

Parliament Budget session to resume today, LS to discuss key reports

Parliament panel asks single independent drug regulator for Ayush medicines

The government was also asked whether there is any plan to review the safety standards and regulations governing ordnance factories, especially concerning the handling and storage of explosives.

"The erstwhile Ordnance Factories (now DPSUs), concerning handling and storage of explosives, are governed by the safety standards and regulations given by the Centre for Fire, Explosives and Environment Safety (CFEES) which are reviewed from time to time.

"Further, there is an institutional mechanism of safety audits by different agencies including CFEES, which conducts annual safety audit of factories dealing with ammunition and explosives. A task force has been constituted by the ministry for assessment of safety aspects in such units," Seth added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

As mercury increases, NDMA readies 300 heat action plans for cities

Premium

Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1 to be razed over safety concerns: AERA

PM Internship scheme: FM Sitharaman launches mobile app for candidates

Highlights: SC issues contempt notice to Delhi home secretary over Nitish Kataria remission plea

DIAL cries foul over flight operations from Hindon airport in Ghaziabad

Topics :ParliamentfactoriesAccident

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story