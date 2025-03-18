Delhi's AQI drops to 'moderate' as pollution control efforts continue

Delhi's air quality worsened on Tuesday morning, slipping into the 'moderate' category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 130 at 8 am on March 18, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This decline followed a period of improved air quality, during which the AQI remained in the 'satisfactory' range.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the 'satisfactory' or 'moderate' category. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 108 at 4 pm on March 17. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 168, staying in the 'moderate' range. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 71 and 64, respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI reached 145.

Improved air quality

ALSO READ | Delhi sees clear skies; mercury set to hit 40 degree Celsius by March-end On March 9, Delhi recorded its lowest average AQI in the last three years for the period between January 1 and March 15, reaching 85. This was the first time this year that the AQI fell into the 'satisfactory' category, which ranges from 51 to 100. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), this was also the first time in five years that Delhi achieved a 'satisfactory' AQI in March.

Measures to tackle pollution

Delhi's chief minister, Rekha Gupta, announced an extensive campaign to combat air pollution , focusing on reducing dust, managing traffic congestion, and improving public transport. The government is committed to implementing sustainable solutions for a cleaner, healthier city.

As part of this initiative, regular mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling will take place along the Ring Road to prevent dust accumulation. Strict dust control measures will be enforced at construction sites. Authorities have also been instructed to plant trees along roads and central verges to create green belts and further reduce pollution.

Delhi weather update

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies following significant weather changes in recent days. Rain on March 14 helped improve air quality, bringing it into the 'satisfactory' range. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) , temperatures in Delhi could reach 40 degrees Celsius by the end of March.

The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. This week, Delhi will be affected by a western disturbance impacting the western Himalayas from March 19. The relative humidity is 17 per cent, with wind speeds of 17 km/h. Surface winds of 10-20 km/h, gusting up to 30 km/h, will prevail throughout the day.