Naidu files bail petitions in court in Skill Development Corporation case

Rao said the Crime Investigation Department is yet to file a counter to their bail pleas. Hence, he noted that the hearing may not come up on Friday

Press Trust of India Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody for his alleged role in a multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam, has filed two bail petitions, interim and regular, in a local court.

In the interim bail petition, Naidu denied all the allegations levelled against him and claimed that there was no prima facie evidence on record against him.

"We have filed two petitions, one is for interim bail and another for regular bail. However, the hearing may not be done today (Friday)," advocate G Subba Rao, a member of Naidu's legal team, told PTI.

Rao said the Crime Investigation Department is yet to file a counter to their bail pleas. Hence, he noted that the hearing may not come up on Friday. However, the CID has been served the notice and is yet to reply, the advocate said.

The bail petitions were filed on Thursday at the ACB Court which remanded Naidu.

Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in connection with a case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state government.

He is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison.

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduSkill developmentmoney laundering case

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

