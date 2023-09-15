Home / India News / On Engineer's Day, PM Modi lauds them for contribution to nation's progress

On Engineer's Day, PM Modi lauds them for contribution to nation's progress

His tributes to them came on Engineer's Day, which is held to commemorate pioneering engineer and administrator M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. He was born in 1861

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted engineers, saying their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress.

His tributes to them came on Engineer's Day, which is held to commemorate pioneering engineer and administrator M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. He was born in 1861.

"Greetings to all hardworking engineers on Engineers' Day! Their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress. From infrastructural marvels to tech breakthroughs, their contributions touch every aspect of our lives," Modi said on X.

Paying homage to Visvesvaraya, he called him a visionary engineer and statesman.

He continues to inspire generations to innovate and serve the nation, the prime minister said.

Also Read

Indian-origin engineer to lead NASA's latest Moon to Mars Programme

TN CM pays tribute to late leader Kamaraj on his birth anniversary

AP Guv, CM pay tributes to Y S Rajasekhar Reddy on his birth anniversary

Michael Jackson Birth Anniversary 2023: Top 10 Albums of Michael Jackson

Abdul Kalam's 8th death anniversary: Remembering the Missile man of India

Health ministry plans drug licensing changes to ensure drug safety

Commercialisation of education, health never in interest of society: V-P

Delhi wakes up to a rainy Friday, IMD says more showers expected today

Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested in Nuh communal violence case: Police

Delhi CM to release govt's 'Winter Action Plan' on Oct 1 to curb pollution

Topics :Narendra ModiEngineer's DayEngineers

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story