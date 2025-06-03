Narcotics biggest threat as it makes way into states, towns: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday described narcotics as the most serious threat to India, warning that the drug menace is penetrating every state and even smaller towns.

“Investigate holistically, keeping the big picture in focus, not merely to chase isolated infractions. Leverage all available information and data on an entity, on an individual, and their behavioural patterns to uncover deeper systemic risks and threats by connecting latent dots,” she said.

Target full syndicates, not small-time offenders

Underscoring the need to dismantle entire criminal operations, the finance minister urged enforcement agencies to move beyond intercepting minor offenders.

“The goal must be to dismantle the entire network and the syndicate, not just to intercept fragments,” she stated. “No good if you catch the small fish or fry. The bigger ones are the ones who are not being touched by many of our actions. We need to have the entire smuggling chain, the entire nefarious operation chain, tracked and acted upon. It's not easy ... but we should show some tangible results on it.”