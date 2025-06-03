Home / India News / Narcotics biggest threat as it makes way into states, towns: Sitharaman

Narcotics biggest threat as it makes way into states, towns: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has warned that narcotics are reaching every corner of India, calling for sharper intelligence, inter-agency coordination, and swift enforcement

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
June 3, 2025, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the inauguration of the new building of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) headquarters, in New Delhi.(Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday described narcotics as the most serious threat to India, warning that the drug menace is penetrating every state and even smaller towns.
 
The minister made these remarks during the inauguration of the new headquarters building of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). She urged DRI officers to enhance cooperation with state law enforcement agencies and called for "greater alertness and actionable intelligence" to target the masterminds behind smuggling syndicates, according to news agency PTI.
 

Call for better use of intelligence data 

Sitharaman also emphasised the need for improved inter-agency coordination to respond swiftly to the growing volume of intelligence data.
 
“Investigate holistically, keeping the big picture in focus, not merely to chase isolated infractions. Leverage all available information and data on an entity, on an individual, and their behavioural patterns to uncover deeper systemic risks and threats by connecting latent dots,” she said.
 

Target full syndicates, not small-time offenders 

Underscoring the need to dismantle entire criminal operations, the finance minister urged enforcement agencies to move beyond intercepting minor offenders.
 
“The goal must be to dismantle the entire network and the syndicate, not just to intercept fragments,” she stated. “No good if you catch the small fish or fry. The bigger ones are the ones who are not being touched by many of our actions. We need to have the entire smuggling chain, the entire nefarious operation chain, tracked and acted upon. It's not easy ... but we should show some tangible results on it.”
 

Need for smarter enforcement strategies 

Sitharaman said enforcement officers must develop more effective ways of acting on intelligence inputs and large datasets. She stressed the importance of recognising what intelligence should be acted upon immediately and what data is actionable.
 
Commenting on the targeting of schools and colleges by drug traffickers, the minister said the agency must be at the forefront of stopping such threats from reaching Indian shores.
 

Fair enforcement and swift action against fraud 

The finance minister concluded by stressing the importance of fair and consistent enforcement. She called for rules to be applied equitably and for fraud to be identified and acted upon swiftly.
 

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanNarcoticsDirectorate of Revenue IntelligenceBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

