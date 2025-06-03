Bihar reduces VAT on aviation turbine fuel to 4% to boost air connectivity

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for reduction of value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from 29 per cent to 4 per cent.

The state Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved the proposal of the Commercial Tax department to reduce VAT on ATF to attract more commercial flights.

Bihar DyCM Samrat Choudhary in a statement issued after the cabinet meeting said, "The Cabinet approved the reduction of VAT on ATF from 29 per cent to 4 per cent under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). With this decision of the government, the air ticket prices will further reduce and it will also attract more commercial fights in the state.it will further enhance state's revenue and will also generate employment."