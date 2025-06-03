Home / India News / Bihar reduces VAT on aviation turbine fuel to 4% to boost air connectivity

Bihar reduces VAT on aviation turbine fuel to 4% to boost air connectivity

Earlier, the 4% VAT on ATF was only for Gaya airport, said dy CM Choudhary, adding the reduced rate will now apply to all airports across the state

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
The state Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved the proposal of the Commercial Tax department to reduce VAT on ATF (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for reduction of value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from 29 per cent to 4 per cent.

The state Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved the proposal of the Commercial Tax department to reduce VAT on ATF to attract more commercial flights.

Bihar DyCM Samrat Choudhary in a statement issued after the cabinet meeting said, "The Cabinet approved the reduction of VAT on ATF from 29 per cent to 4 per cent under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). With this decision of the government, the air ticket prices will further reduce and it will also attract more commercial fights in the state.it will further enhance state's revenue and will also generate employment."

Earlier, 4 per cent VAT on ATF was applicable at Gaya airport only, Choudhary who also holds the Finance portfolio said, adding now the reduced rate will be applicable at all airports in the state.

"This was also done with the objective of promoting tourism in the state. Bihar is home to many tourist destinations and is visited by a large number of tourists from all over the world. The decision has been taken following the request of the Central government. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had requested the state government to reduce VAT to 4 per cent on ATF," said the DyCM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajasthan govt employee arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan

India's first Vande Bharat maintenance depot being built in Rajasthan

Rahul Gandhi moves Jharkhand HC over non-bailable warrant in Amit Shah case

PM to inaugurate Chenab bridge, world's highest railway bridge, on June 6

LIVE updates: Farmers ready to provide 36,000 acres under land pooling for Amaravati, says minister

Topics :BiharBihar governmentValue Added TaxVATJet FuelVAT on fuels

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story