Punjab Cabinet approves loan waiver worth ₹68 crore for Dalit families

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM
Addressing the media after the meeting, the chief minister said the state government will waive the debt incurred due to loans taken by Dalit families (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to waive loans amounting Rs 68 crore taken by over 4,000 Dalit families from the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.

At a cabinet meeting chaired by Mann in Chandigarh, it was decided that debt accrued till March 31, 2020 will be waived.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the chief minister said the state government will waive the debt incurred due to loans taken by Dalit families from the corporation for various purposes, including for opening shops, dairy farming, etc.

The decision will benefit 4,727 beneficiaries, he said.

Mann said Finance Minister Harpal Sigh Cheema in his budget speech this March had promised to waive the debt. With the cabinet approval, the promise will now be fulfilled, he said.

Cheema, who was also at the media briefing, said the debt would include the principal amount and any interest on it, including penal interest. It is a big relief for the SC community, he said.

The minister said the debt had been pending for the past 20 years and added that neither the Congress nor the Akali Dal-BJP governments of the past cared for SC families when they were in power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bhagwant MannPunjab GovernmentDalitAAP governmentCongressBJPAkali Dal

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

