CCI to launch three-month nationwide rally to promote consumer rights

The rally will cover all 28 states and eight Union Territories, travelling over 17,000 km by road and passing through 145 cities

Throughout the campaign, workshops, seminars and awareness camps will be held with participation from CCI units and consumer organisations across the country | Image: Canva/Free
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
The Consumer Confederation of India (CCI) will begin a three-month nationwide rally on December 24 to promote consumer rights and fair market practices, the watchdog announced on Tuesday.

The Consumer Awareness Bharat Yatra will embark on the mark National Consumer Day and will continue till March 15.

The rally will cover all 28 states and eight Union Territories, travelling over 17,000 km by road and passing through 145 cities. The yatra will be flagged off from Delhi at Bharat Mandapam.

According to a statement, CCI National Chairperson Dr Anant Sharma will lead the yatra, which aims to spread awareness about consumer protection laws, fair trade practices, accurate weighing and measures, and curbing adulteration and exploitation in markets.

The yatra will pass through Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Leh and other major cities, covering all state capitals.

Throughout the campaign, workshops, seminars and awareness camps will be held with participation from CCI units and consumer organisations across the country.

In Rajasthan, programmes will be held in Jaipur on December 26 and Kota on December 27.

After leaving Delhi, the six-phase yatra will head to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in the first phase.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

