National Food Security cardholders in Delhi to get free sugar: Cabinet

National Food Security cardholders in Delhi -- representing some of the most marginalised segments of society -- will now have access to free sugar after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved on Monday a Cabinet decision in this regard.

The Delhi Cabinet endorsed the proposal for free sugar distribution among families facing economic hardships in July.

The beneficiary families will get the free sugar in addition to their existing entitlements of wheat and rice.

The decision is set to benefit 68,747 National Food Security cardholders and a total 2,80,290 individuals in Delhi. The financial allocation for the initiative is estimated at Rs 111 crore, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

The objective of the initiative, it said, is two-fold -- to mitigate the challenges faced by economically disadvantaged families and to ensure a higher degree of food security for all citizens. By extending essential support to those most in need, the Delhi government is affirming its commitment to fostering a more equitable society.

The beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana will be entitled to free sugar as part of the subsidy scheme. This benefit is slated to extend for a one-year period from January 2023 to December 2023, ensuring sustained support to those who require it the most, the statement said.