Home / India News / National Herald case: Court reserves order on ED chargesheet cognisance

National Herald case: Court reserves order on ED chargesheet cognisance

ED alleges that Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which fraudulently usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan

Herald House
Special Judge Vishal Gogne said the matter will be heard on July 29 (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne said the matter will be heard on July 29.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, late Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering over the fraudulent takeover of Rs 2,000 crore worth properties belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.

ALSO READ: National Herald case: AICC attempted to revive AJL, Cheema tells court

ED alleges that Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which fraudulently usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.

The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC dismisses plea challenging order confirming extension of ban on SIMI

Shubhanshu Shukla to undock from ISS: When will he be back on Earth?

IMD issues flash flood alert for 13 Jharkhand districts amid rain forecast

Nine killed, 12 injured in Andhra road accident involving mango-laden truck

Robert Vadra appears before ED in Sanjay Bhandari money laundering case

Topics :National Herald caseRahul GandhiNational HeraldSonia GandhiEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story