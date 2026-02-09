National interest guiding factor for India's energy imports: Vikram Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday said that India is not just one of the largest consumers of energy, but also plays an important role as a stabilising factor in global energy markets, which is one reason why the country imports energy from multiple sources.

Misri said whether it is “the government or indeed our business, at the end of the day, national interest will be the guiding factor for us in our choices” on India’s energy imports.

At a briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the visit of Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, who held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, the foreign secretary was asked to clarify India’s position on its imports of Russian oil in the context of the India–United States interim trade agreement framework. Misri’s comments come amid Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal maintaining that questions pertaining to India’s oil imports from Russia should be directed to the MEA.

Misri elaborated on India’s thinking on energy imports, noting that India is a net importer of oil and gas. “We are a developing economy. We have to be conscious about our resource availability. Naturally, when you are dependent to the extent of 80–85 per cent on an imported resource, you have to have concerns about the possibility of inflation driven by energy costs. So, it is not surprising that our foremost priority is to safeguard the interests of Indian consumers insofar as energy is concerned, to ensure that they receive adequate energy at the right price and through reliable and secure supplies,” he said.

Misri said India’s energy import policy is driven entirely by these objectives. “You would also have observed that in recent years the global economy has faced significant uncertainties which have had a major impact on the stability of global energy markets. India, and I would imagine many countries around the world, if not every country, have a shared interest in ensuring stable energy prices and secure supplies,” he said. “I would underline that India is not just one of the largest consumers of energy, but it also plays an important role as a stabilising factor in global energy markets, and that is one reason why we import energy from multiple sources,” Misri said, adding that the key drivers of India’s energy policy are “adequate availability, fair pricing and reliability of supply”.

The foreign secretary said India’s energy import data shows that the country sources crude oil from dozens of countries. “We are neither dependent on any single source for this, nor do we intend to be. And it is natural for the mix of sources to vary from time to time depending on objective market conditions,” he said. Misri said India’s approach is to maintain multiple sources of supply and diversify them as appropriate to ensure stability. “Therefore, the more diversified we are in this area, the more secure we are,” he said. He added that the actual sourcing of oil is carried out by public- and private-sector oil companies. “They make decisions based on market conditions. They assess availability at any given point in time, they assess risks, they assess costs in this process. And all of these companies also have internal accountability-related processes and fiduciary responsibilities. So, at any given time, there is a rather complex matrix of issues that these companies have to take into account,” he said, adding that these include important financial and logistical considerations.