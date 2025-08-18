Home / India News / Naveen Patnaik stable, likely to be discharged from hospital today

Naveen Patnaik stable, likely to be discharged from hospital today

Patnaik was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday due to dehydration

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik
Patnaik, the leader of opposition in the assembly, complained of uneasiness on Saturday night, and some doctors visited his residence (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
BJD chief and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for dehydration, is now "stable" and likely to be discharged on Monday, a source at the health facility said.

"Naveen ji is now stable and is likely to be discharged during the day," the hospital source said.

The 78-year-old politician has been "responding well" to treatment, and his condition has been "improving", said a bulletin issued by the private hospital on Sunday.

BJD vice president Sanjay Das Burma said, "Patnaik is now stable and has recovered from the dehydration problem."  Patnaik, the leader of opposition in the assembly, complained of uneasiness on Saturday night, and some doctors visited his residence, Naveen Niwas, BJD leaders said.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan prayed for the speedy recovery of Patnaik.

Naveen Patnaik BJD Odisha

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

