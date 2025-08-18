Home / India News / Akhilesh asks EC to verify affidavit receipts over 2022 UP poll 'anomalies'

Akhilesh asks EC to verify affidavit receipts over 2022 UP poll 'anomalies'

His remarks came after Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at a press conference on Sunday spoke about the "vote theft" charges levelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the poll body

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh
Akhilesh also shared screengrabs of their submissions regarding the 2022 Assembly poll results in Amapur, Bakshi Ka Talab, Jaunpur Sadar and Kursi constituencies | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 7:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to see the acknowledgement receipts of affidavits submitted to the poll body by the party regarding "anomalies" in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

In a post on X, Yadav demanded the poll panel to issue an affidavit confirming the authenticity of the digital receipts his party received against its submissions.

He also shared screengrabs of their submissions regarding the 2022 Assembly poll results in Amapur, Bakshi Ka Talab, Jaunpur Sadar and Kursi constituencies.

His remarks came after Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at a press conference on Sunday spoke about the "vote theft" charges levelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the poll body.

The CEC also spoke on the issues flagged by several opposition parties about the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Hitting back at the allegations, the CEC questioned why "vote chori" charges are raised if no election petitions are filed within the stipulated time.

Kumar also exhorted all political parties to file their claims/objections on the draft electoral rolls in Bihar by September 1.

He asserted that the ruling and the opposition parties are equal before the poll authority and that the EC can't discriminate among political outfits.

A few hours after the presser, Yadav posted on X, "The Election Commission, which is saying that it did not receive affidavits sent by the party, should refer to the receipts issued by its own office as proof of our affidavits."  "This time, we demand the Election Commission to provide an affidavit stating that the digital receipts sent to us were authentic," he said, sharing screenshots of the party's submissions related to the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

If the digital receipts are found unreliable, both the Election Commission and even 'Digital India' will fall under a shadow of doubt, Yadav said, adding, When the BJP exits, truth will emerge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kishtwar cloudburst: 75 victims admitted in GMC Jammu; 1 dead, 4 critical

Air India flight aborts takeoff in Kochi due to glitch; MPs share ordeal

Jammu administration orders closure of all schools today due to bad weather

Premium

Decoded: How the probe against Justice Yashwant Varma will unfold

Premium

Delhi airport capacity soars past 100 million, joining elite global club

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaSamajwadi PartyUP Election 2022Akhilesh YadavElection Commission

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story