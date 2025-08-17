Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Naveen Patnaik hospitalised in Bhubaneswar due to age-related issues

Naveen Patnaik hospitalised in Bhubaneswar due to age-related issues

BJD leader Naveen Patnaik, aged 78, was hospitalised in Bhubaneswar for age-related health issues. A bulletin on his health is expected from the hospital soon

Himanshu Thakur
Aug 17 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Naveen Patnaik, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo, was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday due to age-related health issues, according to party leaders.
 
The hospital is expected to release a bulletin on the health condition of Patnaik, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly. 
 
The 78-year-old former chief minister felt uneasy on Saturday night, prompting doctors to visit him at his residence, Naveen Niwas, party leaders said.
 
Patnaik had previously undergone spinal surgery for cervical arthritis at a Mumbai hospital. He had left for Mumbai on June 20, underwent the procedure on June 22, was discharged on July 7, and returned to Odisha on July 12. 
 
 
(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

