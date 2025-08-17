Naveen Patnaik hospitalised in Bhubaneswar due to age-related issues

Naveen Patnaik, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo, was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday due to age-related health issues, according to party leaders.
The hospital is expected to release a bulletin on the health condition of Patnaik, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly.
The 78-year-old former chief minister felt uneasy on Saturday night, prompting doctors to visit him at his residence, Naveen Niwas, party leaders said.
Patnaik had previously undergone spinal surgery for cervical arthritis at a Mumbai hospital. He had left for Mumbai on June 20, underwent the procedure on June 22, was discharged on July 7, and returned to Odisha on July 12.
(With inputs from agencies)