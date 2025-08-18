Home / India News / Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat; police, bomb squad on site

Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat; police, bomb squad on site

Search operations are underway after a threat call to DPS Dwarka

Bomb Threat, School Bomb Threat
Police personnel and others at the premises of a school after a bomb threat. | Representative image: PTI
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 8:47 AM IST
Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka was evacuated on Monday morning after a bomb threat call, officials of the Delhi Fire Service said.
 
A call was received about the presence of an explosive device on the premises. Multiple teams from Delhi Police, the bomb disposal squad, and a dog squad were rushed to the spot. “Search operation is underway,” a senior fire official told PTI.

More than 45 schools receive bomb threats in July

The latest incident comes weeks after more than 45 schools and three colleges received bomb threats via email on July 18. The incident sparked panic among parents and students, although later it was confirmed that the warnings were hoaxes. That day marked the fourth instance in a week when educational institutions in Delhi were targeted with such threats. Many parents, worried by the repeated messages, chose to keep their children at home.  In Dwarka alone, six schools, including St Thomas School, G D Goenka School, DIS Edge School, Modern International School, Dwarka International School, and La Petite Montessori, had reported threats in July.   Several colleges, including Indraprastha (IP) College for Women, Hindu College, and Shri Ram College of Commerce, were also targeted last month. Schools in Rohini, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, South Delhi, and Central Delhi were evacuated.  Police said one of the threatening emails claimed multiple explosives had been placed in classrooms. Cyber teams began tracking the source of the messages, which were later declared hoaxes. 
 

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

