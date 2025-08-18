Home / India News / IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai; Delhi braces for more rainfall today

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai; Delhi braces for more rainfall today

A red alert has been issued for Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka due to the formation of a fresh low-pressure system

Delhi Rains, Rain
Heavy showers in Delhi and adjoining areas, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad left several roads inundated (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, warning of moderate to heavy rain. There is also a possibility of very heavy showers accompanied by strong winds later in the day. A red alert has also been sounded for Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka owing to a fresh low-pressure system.
 
In Mumbai, maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively. The city has witnessed continuous rainfall in recent days, and is likely to face intense showers today and on August 19. Raigad, Ratnagiri, and the ghats of Pune, Kolhapur and Satara have also been placed under red alert. 
   

Mumbai sees widespread damage

As the monsoon intensified, Mumbai reported six incidents of short circuits, 19 tree or branch falls, and two wall collapses on August 17, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Besides Mumbai, an orange alert has been issued for Sindhudurg, Thane and Palghar districts.

Delhi gets respite after early morning showers

The national capital experienced early morning showers on Monday, bringing temporary relief from humid conditions but caused fresh waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city. The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rainfall over the next five days.
 
Minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to range between 23 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures at 33 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, both near normal. 
 
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 78 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Waterlogging throws traffic out of gear

Heavy showers in Delhi and adjoining areas, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad left several roads inundated. On Sunday, downpours led to massive traffic congestion across key routes such as Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, Rohini and Sansad Marg, causing major inconvenience to commuters.
 
The IMD attributed the rainfall to a developing western disturbance and a low-pressure area likely to affect Delhi-NCR from today. Rainfall activity is expected to continue until August 23, with generally cloudy skies prevailing. While some areas may see only light drizzles, others are likely to experience cloudy skies and thundershowers during the day. Maximum temperatures are forecast to remain between 31 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures will range from 22 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat; police, bomb squad on site

Akhilesh asks EC to verify affidavit receipts over 2022 UP poll 'anomalies'

Kishtwar cloudburst: 75 victims admitted in GMC Jammu; 1 dead, 4 critical

Air India flight aborts takeoff in Kochi due to glitch; MPs share ordeal

Jammu administration orders closure of all schools today due to bad weather

Topics :Mumbai rainsDelhi weatherIndian monsoonweather forecastBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story