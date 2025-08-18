IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai; Delhi braces for more rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, warning of moderate to heavy rain. There is also a possibility of very heavy showers accompanied by strong winds later in the day. A red alert has also been sounded for Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka owing to a fresh low-pressure system.
In Mumbai, maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively. The city has witnessed continuous rainfall in recent days, and is likely to face intense showers today and on August 19. Raigad, Ratnagiri, and the ghats of Pune, Kolhapur and Satara have also been placed under red alert.
As the monsoon intensified, Mumbai reported six incidents of short circuits, 19 tree or branch falls, and two wall collapses on August 17, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Besides Mumbai, an orange alert has been issued for Sindhudurg, Thane and Palghar districts.
Delhi gets respite after early morning showers
The national capital experienced early morning showers on Monday, bringing temporary relief from humid conditions but caused fresh waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city. The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rainfall over the next five days.
Minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to range between 23 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures at 33 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, both near normal.
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 78 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Waterlogging throws traffic out of gear
Heavy showers in Delhi and adjoining areas, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad left several roads inundated. On Sunday, downpours led to massive traffic congestion across key routes such as Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, Rohini and Sansad Marg, causing major inconvenience to commuters.
The IMD attributed the rainfall to a developing western disturbance and a low-pressure area likely to affect Delhi-NCR from today. Rainfall activity is expected to continue until August 23, with generally cloudy skies prevailing. While some areas may see only light drizzles, others are likely to experience cloudy skies and thundershowers during the day. Maximum temperatures are forecast to remain between 31 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures will range from 22 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius.
