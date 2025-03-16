Home / India News / Navi Mumbai airport to be inaugurated in June, says Gautam Adani

Navi Mumbai airport to be inaugurated in June, says Gautam Adani

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport will be inaugurated in June, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Sunday.

Earlier, it was set for inauguration on April 17.

The greenfield airport -- the second such facility in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport -- is being developed by a special purpose vehicle, NMIAL, which is a 74:26 joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2018 laid the foundation stone for the new airport, which is coming up at an investment of Rs 16,700 crore with an aim to reduce the congestion at the capacity-constrained Mumbai Airport, along with meeting the soaring demand for air travel in the country.

"A glimpse into India's aviation future! Visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport site today a world-class airport taking shape. Set for inauguration this June, it will redefine connectivity & growth. A true gift to India!" Adani said in a post on X.

"Kudos to the Adani Airports team & partners for making this vision a reality," he further said in the post.

Earlier, late last December, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd CEO Arun Bansal had told the media that "our ambition is to do the commercial inauguration of the airport by April 17".

Domestic operations would start from the second half of May and international operations were expected to commence from the end of July, Jalan had said after the successful trial landing of the first civil passenger aircraft at the under-construction airport on December 29, 2024.

Navi Mumbai International Airport with two runways and four terminals will have a capacity to cater to 90 million passengers per annum once all the five phases of the projects are completed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Gautam AdaniNavi MumbaiNavi Mumbai international airport

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

