Navratri Day 5: Know importance of Skanda mata, rituals, timings and more

Goddess Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri , and she is frequently portrayed riding a furious lion with child Murugan in her lap. Lord Murugan is also called Kartikeya and Lord Ganesha's brother. Skandamata is commonly portrayed with four hands, holding lotus flowers in her upper two hands. In one of her right hands, she holds Murugan, and her other right hand is positioned in Abhaya Mudra.

Ensconced on a lotus flower, she is sometimes referred to as Goddess Padmasana. The people who pray to her in this form gain the blessings of worshipping Lord Kartikeya also. Goddess Skandamata is portrayed as having a Shubhra complexion which means her white or pure complexion.

During the nine days of Navratri, nine types of Devi Durga are prayed. On the tenth day, devotees mark Vijayadashami by consuming Dusshera by consuming colossal models of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. This year, it lies on October 19.

What is the history and the importance behind the day 5 of Navratri? According to elders, Lord Ruler Shiva and Goddess Parvati were meditating, their energies consolidated into a divine. It was anticipated that the kid conceived out of the energies would kill the devil Tarakasur and accordingly, Lord Indra trained Lord Agni to take this divine energy. At the point when Devi Parvati learned about Lord Agni, she cursed him to be an all-burner who would incinerate anyone touching him. And the curse would cause him to lose the ability to tell good from bad.

Why do devotees pray to goddess Skandamata on the day 5 of Navratri? The "Mother of Skanda (Kartikeya)" or Skandami is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. She signifies empathy, motherhood, and a heart with affection and is the fifth incarnation of Goddess Durga. Looking for Skandamata's maternal characteristics like love, protection, and the tenacity of a mother's consideration is exhibited by praying to her. They realise that her powerful presence safeguards them, in this manner they go to her as a source of comfort and safety. Navratri 2023 Day 5: Shubh Muhurat The Chaturthi Tithi of Shardiya Navratri occurs on October 19 as per Drik Panchang. Around the same time, the Brahma Muhurta will start at 04:43 and end at 05:33. Comparatively, Vijaya Muhurat is from 2:00 to 02:46.

Day 5 Navratri 2023: Rituals On the fifth day of Navratri, devotees rise in the morning, take bath, and dress in impeccable, distinctive garments. They pay tributes to goddess Skandamata by giving her sincere prayers, captivating incense, blossoming flowers, and delicious foods. Gangajal, Kumkum, Yellow flowers and ghee are presented to Maa Skandmata on this day. The goddess is likewise given an extraordinary bhog composed of a scope of banana-based treats. Navratri Day 5: Significance of Colour The color of the day is yellow, representing delight, confidence, joy, happiness, and brightness. Wearing yellow clothing on this day is accepted to engage the gifts of Goddess Skandamata, giving pleasure, abundance, and harmony into one's life.