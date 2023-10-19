Cong will stop Laadli Behna Yojana if voted to power in MP, says CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday warned people that if the Congress came to power following the November 17 Assembly elections , the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's flagship welfare scheme for women 'Ladli Behna Yojana', would be stopped.

Chouhan also chastised the Opposition party for complaining to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for declaring that he would "silently" transfer the next tranche of financial assistance due under the scheme into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

"Congressmen were making a lot of hue and cry that mama [as Chouhan is popularly known in MP] will silently deposit money of the Ladli Behna scheme into beneficiaries' bank accounts and have also complained to the ECI about it. Why discreetly, I will deposit the money openly [danke ki chot par dalunga]," he said.

Chouhan was addressing an election rally in Thandla Assembly constituency's Devigarh village in Jhabua district in support of BJP candidate Kalsingh Bhabar.

Chouhan told the gathering that the Congress did nothing for the welfare of the people when it ruled the state. He also warned that if the grand old party came to power after the polls, it would stop the 'Ladli Behna Yojana'.

"Women are getting Rs 1,250 per month at present in their bank accounts under the scheme, but they [Congressmen] are not happy about it," the senior BJP leader said.

He also appealed to voters to bless Bhabar and the BJP in the next month's Assembly polls.

Chouhan said his government has done everything possible to ensure children get a good education and to achieve this goal, it opened schools and hostels all over the state.

The chief minister also promised to construct 'Shambumata Lok' in the temple of Goddess Shambumata in Jhabua, as well as upgrade and transform a local hospital into a speciality medical facility with all modern healthcare amenities.

He further pledged to bring the Narmada river waters in Jhabua and Alirajpur districts.

Madhya Pradesh will have a single-phase polling for the 230-member Assembly and votes will be counted on December 3.